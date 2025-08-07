Diaspora community mourns loss of Ghanaian ministers, officials in helicopter crash

Ihenetu

The Igbo community in Ghana has expressed deep sorrow and solidarity with the people of Ghana following the tragic helicopter crash that claimed the lives of the Honourable Minister of Defence, the Minister of Environment, and other senior government officials.

In a heartfelt message shared on his Facebook page yesterday, the leader of the Igbo community in Ghana, Eze Dr. Ambassador Chukwudi Jude Ihenetu, known as Eze Igbo Ghana, extended the community’s sincere condolences to the families of the deceased and the Government of Ghana.

“This morning, the land we share in brotherhood was wrapped in sorrow,” Eze Ihenetu wrote.

“On behalf of the Igbo community in Ghana, I extend our deepest and most heartfelt condolences to the people and government of Ghana over the sudden passing of these distinguished leaders.”

Eze Ihenetu commended the dedication and service of the departed officials, emphasizing that their contributions to the nation will not be forgotten.

“We mourn with Ghana. We pray for the families left behind. And we ask God to grant eternal rest to the souls of the departed,” he added.

“May their memory be a blessing. May their legacy inspire peace. May Ghana find comfort in unity.”

The Igbo community joins the rest of the nation in mourning a profound loss and stands in solidarity during this difficult time.