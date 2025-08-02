DGN President, Uche Agbo condemns MovieBox piracy despite NCC’s action

By Benjamin Njoku

The Directors’ Guild of Nigeria (DGN) President, Uche Agbo, has commended the Nigerian Copyright Commission (NCC) for its enforcement efforts against MovieBox, a notorious online piracy platform.

However, Agbo strongly condemns the platform’s operators for shifting from (movieboxdotng) to (movieboxdotph) to continue their illicit activities.

On July 20, 2025, the NCC, with support from the Nigeria Internet Registration Association (NiRA), successfully suspended (link unavailable) due to its pattern of using clone and mirror domains to evade enforcement.

Despite this victory, the operators have relocated to (link unavailable), undermining the NCC’s efforts and threatening Nigeria’s creative industries.

In a statement made available to newsmen, Agbo expressed concern over the operators’ evasive maneuvers, stating that shifting domains is a clear attempt to sidestep accountability while exploiting filmmakers, musicians, and content creators.

He highlighted the serious risks associated with piracy, including malware infections, identity theft, and online fraud.

Agbo urged the NCC, NiRA, domain registries, Internet Service Providers, telcos, and payment platforms to collaborate in blocking and deactivating (link unavailable) and other mirror domains.

He also called on global enforcement bodies and rights owner associations to extend the NCC’s STOP campaign beyond national borders.

Agbo reaffirmed the DGN’s support for the NCC’s enforcement mandate and pledged ongoing collaboration to dismantle piracy networks, emphasizing that Nigeria must remain resolute in protecting creative content

“Nigeria must remain resolute in protecting creative content. Domain hopping cannot become a shield for piracy. We stand firm with the NCC in ensuring that these illegal operations are shut down for good,”the statement read.