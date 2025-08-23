DGN partners with NYSC for Youth Empowerment

By Benjamin Njoku

The Directors Guild of Nigeria (DGN), under the leadership of its President Mr. Uche Agbo, has announced plans to partner with the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) through its Skill Acquisition and Entrepreneurship Development (SAED) program as part of the guild’s Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiatives.

The move follows a courtesy visit by the DGN leadership to the NYSC Director-General, Brigadier-General Olakunle Oluseye Nafiu, at the NYSC Headquarters in Abuja. Discussions centered on how the Nigerian film industry can support youth empowerment by equipping corps members with practical skills in filmmaking, storytelling, digital content creation, and other aspects of the creative economy.

Speaking during the meeting, Mr. Uche Agbo highlighted DGN’s commitment to youth development, stating, “The creative industry is one of the fastest-growing sectors in the world. Through this partnership with NYSC under the SAED program, we aim to provide corps members with relevant skills in filmmaking and media that will not only empower them for self-reliance but also contribute to nation-building.”

In his response, Brigadier-General Oluseye Nafiu commended DGN’s initiative and assured the guild of NYSC’s support in driving programs that align with SAED’s mission of preparing corps members for life beyond the service year through entrepreneurship and skill acquisition.

The partnership is expected to roll out specialized training modules for corps members across Nigeria, creating opportunities for mentorship, skill-building, and entry into the thriving Nigerian film and creative industry.