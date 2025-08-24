Deputy Speaker of Nigerian Youth Parliament launches young women in enterprise empowerment programme

By Henry Umoru

ABUJA — Deputy Speaker of the Nigerian Youth Parliament, Barrister Chisom Jane Ikechukwu, has launched the Young Women in Enterprise Empowerment Programme, with sponsorship support from Pinnatech Group.

Ikechukwu, who hails from Anambra State, officially unveiled the initiative aimed at equipping young women with entrepreneurial skills.

The intensive training programme, themed “Skilling the Unskilled”, ran for four days and benefited 50 young women aged 16 to 29. Participants received training in three key areas: wig making and hairstyling, makeup artistry, and digital content creation. Each beneficiary was provided with a starter kit to begin their entrepreneurial journey.

The training was facilitated by industry professionals. Beauty entrepreneur and author, Deby Oduneye Oluwatosin, CEO of Debstar Beauty Academy, led the hairstyling session, bringing her experience from previous partnerships with national institutions and private sector organizations.

In the makeup category, Ms. Cyril Vera Uju, CEO of Houseofvoc, conducted sessions using high-quality products from Zikel Cosmetics. Known for her work with brides and celebrities, she guided participants on building sustainable beauty careers.

For content creation, award-winning photographer Jumah Kudus, renowned for his achievements in visual storytelling and branding, equipped trainees with digital skills for building strong online brands.

The programme also included financial literacy sessions, facilitated by Sara by Wema, with Wema Bank opening accounts for all participants to enhance financial inclusion.

Sponsorship came from Pinnatech Group, Diamond Leeds Limited, Zikel Cosmetics, and Nurnberger Insurance, with Barr. Ikechukwu personally funding a significant portion of the programme.

Notable dignitaries in attendance included the Anambra State Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Hon. Ifemege; the Commissioner for Information, Hon. Meyor Law; Air Vice Marshal Ben Chiobi (rtd.), Special Adviser on Security to the Governor of Anambra State; and the Special Adviser on Youth Development. They commended the initiative and encouraged the beneficiaries to maximize the opportunities.

The programme concluded with the presentation of certificates and starter packs to all participants. Organizers expressed confidence that the knowledge and resources provided would empower the beneficiaries to build sustainable businesses and contribute to economic growth.