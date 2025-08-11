Deputy Speaker Kalu courts Imo, Igbo leaders for Tinubu’s re-election

Benjamn Kalu

By Gabriel Ewepu, Abuja

As political activities intensify ahead of the 2027 general elections, Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Benjamin Kalu, on Thursday, appealed to Imo State stakeholders and members of the Igbo community in Abuja to support President Bola Tinubu’s re-election.

Speaking at an interactive dinner with leaders from the state, Kalu said the Tinubu administration had prioritised the development of the South-East, citing appointments and projects aimed at addressing the region’s long-standing marginalisation. He assured that greater benefits would follow if the region backed the President in 2027.

The Deputy Speaker pointed to Tinubu’s swift assent to the South-East Development Commission (SEDC) Bill as a “game changer” for the region’s socio-economic growth. He stressed that his position as the only Igbo man in the top federal leadership made it imperative for him to advocate consistently for Ndigbo at home and abroad.

Kalu urged stakeholders to engage in continuous dialogue and to mobilise massive support for the All Progressives Congress-led government, promising to convey resolutions from the meeting directly to the President. He also invited the public to judge his performance based on his record in defending the region’s interests.

The Executive Director of Natural Resources, Agriculture and Rural Development at the SEDC, Dr. Cliff Ogbede, praised Kalu’s open-door approach, describing the engagement as a platform for agenda-setting for the federal government. Former INEC Chairman, Prof. Maurice Iwu, and former Minister of Transportation, Dr. Kema Chikwe, also urged Igbos to heed Kalu’s call for unity and political participation.

Stakeholders at the meeting commended Kalu for his leadership but also pressed him to appeal to President Tinubu for the release of Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) leader, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, arguing that it would help curb insecurity in the South-East. They further called for prompt funding of the SEDC to accelerate infrastructure development.

Ambassador Timothy Ihemadu, one of the organisers, said the session would enhance democratic participation and policy input.

The event drew prominent political figures, former lawmakers, ministers, commissioners, academics, community leaders, and youth and women representatives from Imo State.