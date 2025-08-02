Dennis Aikoriogie foundation honours Nyesom Wike

By Benjamin Njoku

The Dennis Aikoriogie Foundation has taken its philanthropic mission to a significant symbolic level by honouring Nyesom Ezenwo Wike in recognition of his exceptional service as Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

This initiative, according to the Foundation, is not just about charity; it is a gesture of deep respect and recognition of leadership that has made a visible difference.

Since assuming office less than two years ago, Wike has transformed the FCT into a model capital city through bold reforms, strategic infrastructure development, and effective governance. His hands-on approach, visionary planning, and commitment to urban renewal have elevated Abuja’s standing among capital cities in Africa.

The Dennis Aikoriogie Foundation is also using this platform to highlight a personal connection.

Aikoriogie, the founder of the Foundation, emphasized that this outreach is an expression of gratitude for the Minister’s fatherly guidance and strategic mentorship, especially during the last Edo State governorship election.

Aikoriogie described Wike as a truly detribalized Nigerian, commending his consistent focus on competence and impact rather than ethnic or party affiliation.

“He is a political leader who supports the right people for the right reasons,” he stated.“His brand of politics is progressive, people-focused, and devoid of personal aggrandizement.”

The Foundation views Minister Wike’s leadership style as a refreshing example of positive politics in action, one that seeks national unity, prioritizes development, and uplifts others across all divides.

Through this gesture, the Dennis Aikoriogie Foundation not only celebrates the Minister’s achievements but also reinforces the importance of acknowledging those who quietly shape the nation’s future through vision, courage, and selfless service.