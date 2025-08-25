Democracy has stabilised in Nigeria — NASS

National Assembly

By Henry Umoru, ABUJA

The National Assembly has declared that democracy in Nigeria has continued to stabilise, with no threat of military intervention since the return to civil rule 26 years ago.

Speaking at the induction ceremony for 785 newly-recruited staff on Tuesday at the A-Class Event Centre, Abuja, the Clerk to the National Assembly (CNA), Kamoru Ogunlana, said the stability of the nation’s democracy has enabled the legislature to grow stronger, more professional, and more responsive to Nigerians.

Represented by the Deputy Clerk to the National Assembly, Engineer Bashir Yero, Ogunlana told the new staff that they were joining the institution at a defining period that requires deep commitment, productivity, and professionalism.

He said: “Working in the National Assembly is a calling that demands more than academic qualification.

“It requires knowledge of legislative practices and procedures, high moral standards, and strong personal discipline.

“You must understand the mission and vision of the Assembly, embrace technology, update your knowledge constantly, and remain loyal and diligent in service.”

Ogunlana assured the new employees of management’s commitment to their welfare, noting that their salaries were being paid promptly and that their 28-day allowances had already been settled.

He reminded them that the National Assembly is a symbol of Nigeria’s democracy and that their service contributes to strengthening governance and consolidating democratic gains.

It will be recalled that only last week, the CNA also assured over 3,000 legislative aides to the 469 federal lawmakers of job protection and improved remuneration as part of efforts to reposition the Assembly’s workforce for better service delivery.