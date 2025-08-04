Democracy at verge of collapse in Nigeria, ADC on rescue mission – Osunbor

…Declares Nigerians Are Disillusioned Over Poor Governance

Former Governor of Edo State, two-term senator, and newly appointed National Legal Adviser of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), Professor Oserheimen Osunbor, on Monday, raised the alarm that democracy is on the verge of collapse in Nigeria.

The Professor of Law stated that poor governance has left Nigerians disillusioned but insisted that the ADC is on a rescue mission.

Osunbor made this known during a brief handover ceremony in Abuja, where the outgoing Legal Adviser, Peter Oyewole, formally handed over to him.

Commending Oyewole, Osunbor said:”I want to commend your role in ensuring compliance with all the processes that were needed to facilitate a smooth coalition into the ADC.

“Your party, the ADC, is now our party, and I commend you for ensuring due diligence and compliance with all the processes required to bring about the successful coalition.

“I should also commend you. You just told me about the ongoing court cases and litigations you’ve been handling competently with your team of lawyers and the volunteers—legal practitioners who have offered their services pro bono to the ADC under your leadership. You’ve done very well.

“I do hope and expect that the services you have rendered to the ADC will not end with this handover. You’re not offloading everything to me, because you have the institutional memory of how far the ADC has come. We will rely on that institutional knowledge.

“Don’t feel distant from us. We will continue to count on your support, as we count on the support of every Nigerian—including legal practitioners, many of whom, as you said, have already offered to assist the party pro bono.”

Speaking on the party’s vision, Osunbor said:”The ADC has become a beacon of hope for Nigerians who are deeply dejected and frustrated by the poor quality of governance in the country today.

“People are disillusioned across the country. I believe that our democracy—and indeed the nation itself—is under serious threat of disintegration. Nigerians are looking up to the ADC to provide a viable alternative to the APC-led government, which has governed with lies and deceit, plunging people deeper into poverty every day.

“Poverty is at an all-time high, and Nigerians are counting on the ADC to rescue the nation from this unfortunate state. Our hard-won democracy is being severely threatened by the current government.

“We are mindful of the enormous responsibility Nigerians expect us to shoulder. As I said earlier, we must work together to ensure the aspirations of the people are realised—by securing the emergence of an ADC-led federal government in 2027 and winning control in many states of the federation.

“We are not just in this race to displace the APC, who currently govern as though they have conquered Nigerians. We are here to offer credible leadership.

“Government should prioritise the welfare, well-being, and security of its citizens—areas that are severely lacking today. We are focused on doing what’s necessary to restore smiles to the faces of Nigerians.

“We are aware that Nigerians are suffering and are looking to us to take the necessary steps to ensure governance is centred on the people—not on personal aggrandisement or self-enrichment.

“The wealth and resources of Nigeria must benefit all Nigerians, not just a privileged few,” he added.