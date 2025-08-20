Delta: Unified haulage set for inauguration



In a bid to ensure safety of movement on the roads,a Unified Haulage Transport and Freight Service Management Hub is about to be Inaugurated in Delta State.



The National Executive Chairman of the joint National Transport of Nigeria, Comrade Taiwo Mogbojuri, while briefing Newsmen in Asaba said the move became necessary as many lives have been lost to road crashes.



Comrade Mogbojuri said the joint National Transport Safety Committee of Nigeria were professionally charting a new course to reduce human errors in issues of road crashes, hence were working to harmonize the transport system inorder to streamline the operations, ensure safety in movement of persons and goods, ensure compliance with safety laws,improve efficiency and ease of doing business in the state.

while also promoting cost effective transport solution.



He noted that the project was proposing a transit park for drivers,minimart, petrol station,rest rooms and mini hospital,even as he called for the cooperation of the Haulage Transport Association and Service Providers as well as all players in the transport Industry.



Comrade Mogbojuri commended President Bola Tinubu for promoting infrastructural development and initiating strategic projects aimed at mitigating road crashes, While also lauding the state Government for embarking on massive road and bridge construction and rehabilitation for the safety of road users.



The State Chairman and south south Regional Coordinator of the Joint National Transport Safety Committee of Nigeria, Comrade Armstrong Okoisor-Ikemefuna said the hub which would be launched in Sept.1,2025, will create jobs,boost the economy and the capacity of heavy duty truck drivers, especially as they would be trained and restrained.



Comrade Okoisor-Ikemefuna said Advocacy visits and sensitazation on the project had already commenced and the committee had received positive response and support so far.



He urged Deltans to remain supportive of the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Bola Tinubu and the More Agenda of Governor Onorevwori, saying that the government meat well for the state.



Others who spoke including the state Chief Protocol of the Committee Chief Mike Diayi and the State Head of Operations Hon.Emmanuel Adigwe expressed happiness that such a project was coming to Delta State and called for support all stakeholders inorder to close the gaps in transport industry.