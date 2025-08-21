Delta South APC women endorse Tinubu, Oborevwori for 2027

Women leaders and stakeholders of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Delta South Senatorial District have endorsed President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Delta State Governor, Rt. Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori, for the 2027 general elections.

The endorsement was made during the Delta South APC Women/Stakeholders Unity Meeting held at Oleh, Headquarters of Isoko South Local Government Area, and hosted by the Delta South Senatorial Woman Leader, Chief Onome Rita Ogagarojor.

The motion for the vote of confidence on President Tinubu and Governor Oborevwori was moved by Hon. Joy Ejemudo, Leader of the Warri South Legislature, and seconded by Hon. Elohor Sim, Majority Leader of Isoko South Legislature.

The decision was affirmed through a voice vote conducted by Orode Meyiwa Uduaghan, the Honourable Commissioner for Humanitarian Affairs, Community Support Services and Girl Child Development, Delta State.

Addressing the gathering, the convener, Chief Onome Rita Ogagarojor, described the unity meeting as more than just a political assembly but a movement aimed at repositioning women for greater political participation.

She recalled that Delta South is the only Senatorial District in the state to have produced a female senator, adding that the state itself has been blessed with illustrious First Ladies, noting that women have the capacity to achieve even more if they embrace unity.

She said that; “We have the capacity to do more, and we will do more if we come together in unity. Since the dawn of our democracy, women from this district have shown that leadership is not beyond our reach. What we need now is solidarity to push the boundaries even further.”

Ogagarojor, emphasized that the Renewed Hope for More Agenda must guide women in politics, urging them to choose collaboration over competition, celebrating achievements of each other, resolve conflicts with maturity, and stand together against injustice. “Women divided are vulnerable, but women united are unstoppable” she said.

Several speakers at the meeting also lent their voices in support of unity and greater political engagement for women.

Mrs. Mimie Igbrude, a member of Delta State Local Government Service Commission, said it was time for women to take decisive action and work together, stressing: “Men are powerful, but women are influential. With our numerical strength, there is no reason for us to remain at the background.”

Chief Veronica Tamgbowei, former woman leader, urged participants to see themselves as leaders of the APC in Delta South and continue to show love for one another to move the party forward.

Ann Iniovosa, immediate past Vice Chairman of Warri South Local Government Area, expressed gratitude for the success of the meeting, noting that the APC in Delta South Senatorial District would grow stronger with unity.

Also speaking, Egbajinor Christabell, Special Assistant to the Governor on Health, lamented that women are often sidelined in political appointments despite being active participants during elections. She urged the women to uplift themselves and avoid fighting each other, warning against being “used and dumped” by politicians.

In her closing remarks, the State Woman Leader, Mrs. Linda Okwudili, praised the women for coming out in unity, likening the gathering to the solidarity spirit of 1999. She disclosed that Governor Oborevwori has promised to work with women across the state and appealed to them to return to their units and strengthen the party at the grassroots.

The meeting also honoured prominent women leaders including the wife of the Governor of Delta State, Her Excellency Deaconess Tobore Oborevwori; wife of former Governor, Deaconess Rolly Uduaghan; former Chief Whip of the Senate, Distinguished Senator Stella Omu; and the Principal Secretary to the Governor, Mrs. Lyna Ocholor (Esq), among others.

Others who spoke on the sidelines noted that the meeting not only solidified the women’s endorsement of Tinubu and Oborevwori but also rekindled a new wave of solidarity among APC women in Delta South ahead of 2027.