Delta PDP caretaker c’ttee ‘ll be inaugurated in 2 weeks – Ogidi

PDP flags

By Ochuko Akuopha

ASABA – CARETAKER Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, South South Zone, Elder Emma Ogidi, has said that a caretaker committee of the party in Delta State would be inaugurated within the next two weeks.

Disclosing on the telephone, Ogidi urged party faithful to be patient, saying that PDP remained a brand in Delta State.

“I have made my recommendation; the National Working Committee is working on it to announce the caretaker committee.

“Hopefully, before the next two weeks, they will be inaugurated”, Ogidi said.

Expressing optimism that those that defected from the PDP would return to the party, he said the party faithful across the 25 local government areas of the State were enthusiastic, working and anxiously waiting for the inauguration of the caretaker committee.

Meanwhile, a stalwart of the PDP in Ethiope West Local Government Area, Mr. Blessing Adima said the party was still intact in the State despite the defections.

Adima said: “Delta State is PDP and PDP is Delta. PDP is owned by the people and we are not worried. We are the grassroots and the grassroots is the stronghold of the party.

“We have our activities in place and we are just waiting for the whistle to blow. As God will have it for us, the South South Chairman of the party, Emma Ogidi is from Delta State and representing us very well.We are getting directives from him and we are updating him.

“The PDP in the 25 local government areas is still intact. The people still love PDP; they are still holding the umbrella and they have galvanised the umbrella stronger than ever before because they still love PDP.”