Delta: Cleric petitions Army over alleged threats, intimidation

By Paul Olayemi

SAPELE—A Sapele-based cleric and businessman, Pastor Armstrong Odeta, has petitioned the Nigerian Army over what he described as threats to his life, intimidation, and attempts to extort money from him.

The petition, dated August 25, 2025, was addressed to the Commanding Officer of the 90 Amphibious Battalion, Koko, Warri North Local Government Area, Delta State, by his solicitors, A.T. Okpaghoro & Co.

According to the petition, the matter began on August 21, 2025, when a petrol attendant at a filling station managed by Pastor Odeta called to inform him that some soldiers had arrived demanding to see him. The soldiers allegedly claimed they had earlier purchased fuel worth N25,000 from the station, which they said damaged their Hilux vehicle’s engine.

The petition stated that when Pastor Odeta went to meet them at their base in Sapele, he, his assistant, and the petrol attendant were detained and later taken to the Sapele Divisional Police Station, where they were held overnight. They were reportedly returned to the Army base the following morning.

It further alleged that the soldiers demanded the keys to Odeta’s Toyota Sienna, the station’s record book, and fuel supply documents. He was later released but instructed to return the next day.

On his return, the petition claimed, Odeta was threatened and pressured to replace the Hilux engine, said to cost N7 million. His lawyers argued that fuel could not entirely damage an engine and insisted the demands were unjustified.

The petition urged the Army to restrain the soldiers, ensure Pastor Odeta’s safety, and set up an independent investigation.

Copies were sent to the 63 Brigade Commander in Asaba, the Delta State Governor’s Office, and the Sapele Army Unit.

At press time, Army authorities had not responded.