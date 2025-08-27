Delta at 34: Okumagba congratulates Deltans, commends Oborevwori

Prominent Leader of the APC in Delta State and former Commissioner of Finance, Olorogun Bernard Okumagba has congratulated the government and people of Delta State on the 34th anniversary of the creation of the state.

In a congratulatory message, Okumagba lauded “the progress the state has made over the years and in the last two years since Governor Sheriff Oborevwori mounted the saddle.”

Olorogun Okumagba stated that Deltans have cause to celebrate the anniversary of the creation of the state because over the last three decades plus Delta State has emerged as Nigeria’s leading state in education, sports and in the contribution to the national economy. “In spite of the challenges of managing a diverse state, Deltans have stayed together and the state has continued to grow from strength to strength. Olorogun Okumagba highlighted the current progressive administration of Governor Sheriff Oborevwori who has prioritised human capital and infrastructural development.

Olorogun Okumagba further stated that the “responsive leadership style of His Excellency Governor Sheriff Oborevwori has fostered massive infrastructural and social interventions across the state.” He noted that, though there is still a lot to do, “Governor Oborevwori’s transformative and engaging administration gives Deltans cause for hope and celebration as the state marks 34 years.” Olorogun Okumagba was particularly elated with the Oborevwori administration’s quick response to the cries of travellers into Warri from Benin on account of the bad road, describing the government’s decision to award a contract to reconstruct unmotorable sections of the federal road, a “very worthy decision that will bring relief to the people and other road users.”

Governor Oborevwori had announced the award of reconstruction of the dual carriageway with reinforced concrete from the Spare Parts Market U-turn, Effurun, to Ohore Junction and beyond, before Omenta Bridge, along the Warri–Sapele–Benin Road. The new road cross-section will include an expanded pavement width of 8.8 m, 2.8 m reinforced concrete shoulders, and 12 km of stormwater concrete drains on both sides of the entire road section, including discharges.

Saluting the governor on the occasion of the anniversary, Olorogun Okumagba said: “You have reignited hope among the people of Delta State that at 34 we can look back on the progress made and see that there are good things around the corner.

Olorogun Okumagba also took notice of the state’s proactive engagement in the electricity market by creating its regulatory agency, exploring the diversification of energy sources to include renewable energy and empowering rural electrification as “very commendable and most appropriate to spur development, especially in suburban and rural communities.” He observed that “given the integrated social and industrial infrastructure projects being undertaken by the Oborevwori administration, Delta State may well be at the cusp of unlocking more of its economic potential, 34 years after its creation.”

Olorogun Okumagba asked Deltans from all walks of life to continue to support the Oborevwori administration to enable it to succeed and deliver on the dividends of good government. Olorogun Okumagba wished the government and people of the state more years of progress and success.