Delta APC suspends three members over alleged breach of party protocol

By Tunde Oso

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Delta State has suspended three of its members in Ward 1, Umutu, indefinitely over alleged breach of party protocol and unauthorized political activities.

The decision, announced after a meeting held on August 14, 2025, in Umutu with Ward 10 executives present, follows an earlier suspension of a local government party official in Obiaruku.

The affected members were alleged to have acted outside the party’s constitutional procedures by participating in a meeting in Asaba where certain political endorsements were made without due consultation.

The party leadership said the meeting in question did not follow the proper approval channels and cited impersonation, procedural misconduct, and disregard for internal processes as reasons for the disciplinary action.

The suspension notice, addressed to the local government APC Chairman, Mr. Churchill Edem, was also copied to the affected individuals.

Commenting on the development, a former delegate to the APC’s 2022 national convention and prominent Ward 1 leader, Onotu Henry Okechukwu, said the party must uphold its constitution and internal order.

“No member, especially those recently integrated into the party, should act outside the established norms and leadership structure,” Okechukwu said. “We are committed to due process and proper consultation in all matters.”

He also expressed continued support for the leadership of Chief (Mrs.) Almona Isei in Ukwani LGA, describing her as a respected figure within the party. He reaffirmed that Senator Ovie Omo-Agege remains a key leader of the APC in Delta State, citing his role in developmental initiatives across the region.

“Senator Omo-Agege’s contributions to educational and infrastructure development in Delta Central and the Ndokwa area remain appreciated,” he added.

Also speaking, former member of the Delta State House of Assembly, Squadron Leader Paul Okpue (rtd), said internal discipline and adherence to the party’s constitution must be maintained to strengthen party unity and credibility.

“All members are expected to operate within the framework of the party’s rules. Leadership decisions must be made through proper channels,” Okpue stated.

The party reiterated its commitment to unity, transparency, and internal democracy as it prepares for upcoming political activities in the state.