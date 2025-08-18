Delta APC chieftain faults gov’s aide offer to Ibom Air passenger

By Ephraim Oseji

Chieftain of Delta State All Progressives Party (APC), Mr. Emoghware Ese Steve, has faulted Senior Special Assistant (SSA) on Media to the Delta State Governor, Ossai Success’ promise to offer Ibom Air passenger, Ms Comfort Emmanson job and other goodies.



Recall that in an Instagram post on Wednesday, Ossai announced that a monthly salary of N500,000 had been secured for Emmanson, in Delta State. The package according to him, equally includes flight tickets, accommodation in a five-star hotel, a guided tour, and a ticket to the Delta Social Media Summit scheduled for August 28 in Asaba.

Emoghware, who said he was disgusted about the offer in a chat with our correspondent wondered why Ovie Success, has promisied to pay N500,000 salary, provide flight ticket and lodge the lady in a five star hotel in Asaba, Delta State when there are many unemployed intelligent graduates riding keke and roaming the street of Delta.



He said: “I guess Success must be joking or wants to run traffic on his platform. His statement is a revelation that all is well in the state with only few enjoying it.



“There are no good roads in the state, no jobs, with poverty running on the residents’ faces, you are proud to say you will provide lady who is not from the state a job of N500,000 salary followed with other attractive pecks. Are you a businessman? For what reason? This man is indirectly de-marketing the state. He should be called to order.”