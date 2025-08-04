Delta ADC stakeholders pass confidence vote on David Mark, Aregbesola

Stakeholders of African Democratic Congress, ADC, in Delta State have passed a confidence vote on Senator David Mark and Governor Ralph Aregbesola (National Chairman and National Secretary of the party respectively).

The confidence vote was passed at a coalition meeting of the party Stakeholders held in Ughelli, Tuesday, July 5.

Moving the motion for the vote of confidence, Hon Julius Akpovoka who hosted the meeting said the stakeholders were confident that the duo of David Mark and Ralph Aregbesola and the entire members of the National Executive of the APC have the leadership potential to steer the wheel of the party to victory in the 2027 general elections.

The motion was seconded by Chief Prince Governor and Chief Sunday Asuai Ogbedo representing Delta South and Delta North senatorial districts, respectively.

The meeting was attended by delegates from the 25 local government areas of Delta State.

In an interview, the convener and host of the meeting, Hon Julius Akpovoka said the priority of the coalition presently was to build the ADC to a formidable state with capacity to defeat the ruling APC during the 2027 elections.

He criticised APC-led government in Delta State alleging that the revenue it has received in two years surpasses the total sum that Chief James Ibori, Dr. Emmanuel Uduaghan and Senator Ifeanyi Okowa received in 24 years, “with little to show for it”.

He rated the performance of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu led administration low in areas of empowerment, insecurity and infrastructure saying Nigerians will unite and use their PVC to vote out the APC in 2027 “because the APC has failed Nigerians”.

He added that the principle of power rotation arrangement between the North and South of Nigeria is irrelevant in the present circumstances, “rather what matters is choice of an experienced leader that will take Nigeria out of the woods and such leaders are available in the North and South and Nigerians will decide who goes in 2027 according to their conviction.