Delta @34: Mutu hails Deltans, preaches peace, unity among ethnic nationalities

By Chancel Bomadi Sunday

BOMADI— The lawmaker representing Patani/Bomadi Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives, Hon. Nicholas Ebomo Mutu, has congratulated the people of Delta State for their resilience in living together in peace and unity despite ethnic and cultural diversity.

Mutu stated this in his congratulatory message to Deltans on the occasion of the state’s 34th anniversary.

Delta State was created on August 27, 1991, by the military administration of General Ibrahim Badamosi Babangida.

The lawmaker commended Deltans for their contributions and roles in making The Big Heart stand out among the comity of states in the federation, assuring them of a greater Delta with the All Progressives Congress (APC) at the helm of affairs.

He urged the various ethnic nationalities, especially the Ijaw, Itsekiri, and Urhobo, to shun hatred and embrace unity, stressing that crises only breed retrogression, chaos, and political instability.

Mutu said:

“Today, August 27, 1991, our dear state, Delta, was born. We have made tremendous progress after thirty-four years of statehood, and I thank all Deltans for their contributions toward making our state great.

“I commend the efforts of past administrations for the strides and sacrifices made to build Delta.

“I want to specially commend Governor Sheriff Oborevwori for the giant strides of his administration, which are now transforming the state to greater heights.

“To my constituents, I assure you there is greater hope with the APC at the helm of affairs of the state.”