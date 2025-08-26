DELTA @ 34: CEPEJ urges Oborevwori to prioritize development in Riverine communities

Governor Oborevwori of Delta State

….Reminds Governor of Ibori’s Legacy in the Creeks

By Chancel Bomadi Sunday

BURUTU— As Delta State marks its 34th anniversary, the Centre for Peace and Environmental Justice (CEPEJ) has called on Governor Sheriff Oborevwori to channel more development efforts towards the neglected riverine communities of the state.

In a congratulatory message to the governor ahead of the state’s anniversary celebration on August 27, 2025, CEPEJ’s Chief Executive Officer and United Nations Peace Ambassador, Dr. Sheriff Mulade, highlighted the pressing infrastructural deficit in the riverine axis—despite the region’s enormous contribution to the state and national economy through crude oil and the blue economy.

Mulade, also the Ibe-Serimowei of Gbaramatu Kingdom, applauded the governor’s achievements since assuming office but emphasized the urgent need to correct what he termed the “deliberate marginalization” of the Ijaw and Itsekiri-dominated areas.

“It is unfortunate that the riverine communities, though rich in oil and gas, remain deprived of critical infrastructure. These areas are pivotal to the state’s economy, yet they suffer continued neglect,” Mulade said.

He urged Governor Oborevwori to emulate former Governor James Onanefe Ibori, who, during his tenure, undertook key infrastructure projects like the Bomadi and Omadino bridges, which connected hard-to-reach areas at the height of the Niger Delta crisis.

Mulade specifically called for the immediate commencement of the Ayakoromo bridge and Omadino road projects to link communities such as Okerenkoko, Pepe-ama, Ekpemu, Akpata, Ogidadinor, Edeuba, and Kokodiagbene in Burutu and Warri South-West LGAs.

According to him, “Governor Oborevwori has an opportunity to etch his name in gold in the hearts of the Ijaw and Itsekiri people by addressing the infrastructural gaps that have persisted for decades.”

He also advocated for the transformation of the Delta State School of Marine Technology in Burutu—currently inactive despite being upgraded to a polytechnic in 2023—into a university campus dedicated to maritime studies under any of the existing state universities. This, he said, would help maximize the potential of the blue economy and raise educational standards.

Congratulating Deltans on the state’s anniversary, Mulade praised their resilience and unity over the past 34 years.

“We appreciate your unwavering commitment to the vision of our founding fathers. Let us remain steadfast in building the Delta State of our dreams,” he concluded.