Deliver on your mandates, Obasa tells Lagos LG, LCDA chairmen

Obasa

By Ebunolwa Sessou & Ogechukwu Ibegbunam

Speaker, Lagos State House of Assembly, Mr. Mudashiru Obasa, has charged chairmen of the 20 local governments and 37 local council development areas, LCDAs, in the state, to deliver on their mandates and provide dividends of democracy at the grassroots.

Obasa gave the charge, yesterday, at a summit with LG and LCDA chairmen, vice chairmen, council leaders and majority leaders, held at the Lateef Jakande Auditorium, Lagos Assembly complex.

He warned the chairmen against neglecting their responsibilities, stressing that dwindling votes in elections were linked to poor performance at the local level.

His words: “Do not just spend eight years without achieving anything. Serve the people because your mandate is from them. No amount of money can sustain you after office if you fail to deliver”.

The Speaker reminded the council bosses that the Assembly had enacted key laws to strengthen local government administration, including those establishing the Lagos State Independent Electoral Commission, LASIEC, and offices of the auditor-general.

He urged chairmen to build functional council chambers and provide necessary infrastructure for councillors, noting that “Councillors are your partners, not subordinates”. He however called for collaboration and innovation.

“You cannot control everything. Work with your team, listen to ideas, and maintain constant interaction with community leaders, artisans, traders, and youths. Local government is not for elitists; it’s for the people,” he said.

He suggested practical initiatives such as poverty alleviation programs, maternity centres, recreation parks, and sports facilities, while advising council heads to publicize their projects.

“We will organise seminars for councillors and chairmen to enhance their understanding of governance. Lagos West will be divided into four for this purpose,” he added.

Responding, Chairman of Conference 57 and Ibeju-Lekki LG boss, Mr. Sesan Olowa, pledged cooperation, assuring that council leaders would work harmoniously with stakeholders to deepen grassroots development.