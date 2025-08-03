Dele Alli considering retiring at 29 after dropped from Como squad

Former Tottenham midfielder Dele Alli is reportedly weighing retirement at just 29 after being left out of Como’s plans by manager Cesc Fabregas for the 2025-26 season.

Alli’s career has taken a steep downturn since leaving Spurs in 2021. He struggled to impress at Everton and endured a disappointing loan at Besiktas.

A fresh start at Como earlier this year quickly soured when he was sent off just 10 minutes into his debut for a reckless challenge on Ruben Loftus-Cheek. He hasn’t featured for the Italian side since.

According to Gazzetta dello Sport, Dele Alli has been training away from the first team and is now “banished” from Fabregas’ squad. With few clubs reportedly interested, retirement is now under serious consideration.

The England international once dazzled in the Premier League, scoring 18 goals in the 2016–17 season as Tottenham finished second.

But his form and fitness declined, and Tottenham’s All or Nothing documentary captured former boss José Mourinho warning him he would “regret” not fulfilling his potential.

In 2023, Alli gave an emotional interview to Gary Neville where he revealed a history of childhood trauma, including sexual abuse, and admitted to a sleeping pill addiction. He also disclosed he considered retiring at 24, saying, “I lost my hunger.”

