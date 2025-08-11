Deforestation: Nigeria, EU synergize on EUDR compliance in cocoa industry

forest

By Gabriel Ewepu

ABUJA – THE Federal Government of Nigeria and the European Union, EU, Monday, moved to strengthen compliance measures in the cocoa industry against deforestation practices.

In an opening remark at the Nigeria-EU Cocoa Roundtable on EUDR Compliance, sponsored by Tulip Cocoa and Hawksworth, the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Agribusiness and Productivity Enhancement, Dr Kingsley Uzoma, said Nigeria stands ready and resolute to meet the European Union Deforestation Regulation, EUDR, compliance framework.

Uzoma explained that the essence of the discussion on the EUDR compliance framework, which prohibits the import of cocoa and other commodities linked to deforestation after December 2020, basically requires traceability, due diligence, and proof of deforestation-free supply chains, reinforcing environmental stewardship.

He also said the EUDR aligns with Nigeria’s green, which is to drive a sustainable cocoa trade under the EUDR Compliance framework, and the dialogue is to engage with stakeholders in the cocoa industry including officials of the EU; representatives of the Nigerian government; and cocoa sector players to bridge continents and for shared futures.

Meanwhile, the European Union Deforestation Regulation (EUDR), which took effect from December 30, 2024, requires all cocoa and other listed commodities imported into the EU to be deforestation-free, legally produced, and fully traceable.

Given that the EU is Nigeria’s largest cocoa export destination, the urgency for alignment and action across the cocoa value chain cannot be overstated.

The Roundtable brought together senior policymakers, state governments, cocoa farmers’ associations, exporters, development partners, and civil society to align on Nigeria’s readiness for EUDR compliance, launch a roadmap for traceability and sustainability in cocoa production, identify areas for technical support, financing, and policy harmonization, and establish a collaborative framework for implementation.

He said: “Cocoa is a cornerstone of Nigeria’s economic diversification agenda, standing as a strategic non-oil export that fuels our transition from petroleum dependency.

“According to the National Bureau of Statistics, cocoa exports in Nigeria experienced a 606 percent increase in the last quarter of 2024. Nigeria’s cocoa exports rose from about N171 billion naira in the last quarter of 2023 to N1.2 trillion. This remarkable growth reflects not only global demand but the resilience and potential of Nigeria’s agricultural sector.

“Cocoa is no longer just a commodity; it is a strategic lever in our economic transformation. This positions cocoa as a vital contributor, accounting for roughly 29% of our total agricultural exports and 5.6% of non-oil exports overall.

“Our government remains committed to agricultural sustainability, value addition, and global trade standards. Under President Bola Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda, we are creating an enabling environment that catalyzes public-private partnerships, empowers communities, and drives a greener, more prosperous Nigeria.

“At the heart of today’s discussion is the European Union Deforestation Regulation (EUDR), which prohibits the import of cocoa and other commodities linked to deforestation after December 2020. It requires traceability, due diligence, and proof of deforestation-free supply. chains, reinforcing environmental stewardship.

“The EUDR aligns with Nigeria’s green. economy agenda, advancing our goals to combat climate change, preserve biodiversity, and build resilient agricultural systems. It also drives innovation in traceability technologies such as blockchain and satellite mapping, while enabling stronger farmer support programmes that promote sustainable practices and higher yields without encroaching on forests.

“Nigeria stands ready and resolute. With our rich heritage in cocoa, producing an average of nearly 320,000 tons annually over the past decades, and a clear policy roadmap, we are poised to lead in sustainable agribusiness. Let us forge a new era of strategic partnership where Nigerian cocoa becomes a global symbol of sustainability, innovation, and shared prosperity. Together, we can build a deforestation-free future that uplifts farmers, protects forests, and strengthens trade ties across continents.”

Meanwhile, he (Uzoma) disclosed that Cocoa production in Nigeria supports over 300,000 smallholder farmers, who produce approximately 80 per cent of the country’s output and contribute roughly six per cent to the global supply.

“In the 2023/2024 season, Africa produced 3.151 million metric tonnes of cocoa, with Nigeria accounting for 320,000 tonnes and aiming to increase production to 500,000 tonnes by 2025 through targeted interventions. These figures not only underscore the scale of opportunity but also the urgency to explore and invest in cocoa production in the country”, he said.

The Minister of Agriculture and Food Security, Sen Abubakar Kyari, who was represented by Ajayi Olutobaba, acknowledged that the Roundtable is basically “an opportunity to streamline all activities in Nigeria’s cocoa industry.”

Hence, the Minister said discussions should be tailored around Nigeria’s compliance, so that “the commodities exported from Nigeria to Europe will not face the ban that we have seen ahead.”

He also noted and expressed optimism that, “Deforestation is a challenge, and I believe Nigeria has the capacity to overcome this challenge.”

He also added, “I am sure the National Task Force on EUDR, which I co-chair with the Honorable Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, will be more galvanized and empowered to ensure that the functions of the NTF are carried out seamlessly.”

In her remarks, the Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Dr Jumoke Oduwole, described the dialogue as “a pivotal moment for Nigeria’s cocoa industry and today’s roundtable is more than a high-level dialogue.”

Oduwole also said the EUDR Compliance is a “call to action, a platform to align national ambition with global standards, and a crucial step in ensuring the resilience, sustainability, and competitiveness of our cocoa value chain.

“The EU Deforestation Regulation is reshaping the way agricultural commodities are traded globally. But beyond that, Nigeria and this administration is at the forefront of climate change and climate justice, and what is important to us and the use of our land for sustainability, so without even an external project, this is something that is Nigeria first as Mr President has put it, always ‘Nigeria first’ in this issue. So we’re thinking first and then joining the rest of the world to see how we’re using our resources for the betterment of everybody.

“So for Nigeria, Africa’s fourth largest cocoa exporter, it is both a formidable challenge and a transformative opportunity.

“With the EU accounting for over 60 per cent of our cocoa exports, compliance is not optional. It is an economic, environmental, and developmental imperative, and importantly, we have to support our domestic farmers and investors who are in this space.”

According to the Minister, what is expected right now is to see for “foreign exchange earners, job creation, all the things that will make sure that we hit our $1 trillion economy mark, the priority that we have given to food sovereignty and to making sure that we accelerate diversification of our non-oil exports, under item number seven out of the Renewed Hope Agenda.”

Also, in a keynote address titled ‘EUDR and the Future of Sustainable Cocoa, the chargé d’affaires/Deputy Ambassador (Deputy Head of Mission) of the EU in Nigeria and the ECOWAS, Mr Zissimos Vergos, said, “The issue of putting together reliable data warehouses that ensure the confidential information that is coming from the private sector is usually protected and dependent, but is given to the strategic analysis that can make the case of the compliance but also the investment needs of the Nigerian cocoa sector.

“This conversation is about also building an ecosystem around the cocoa sector. Let us bring another global championship to Nigeria together as a mixed team – Nigeria and European Union.”

Earlier in a remark, the Director-General and Chief Executive Officer, CEO, National Space Research and Development Agency, Dr Matthew Adepoju, assured that the agency will provide special data and satellite technology to ensure compliance with the EUDR in the cocoa industry.

Meanwhile, the Sustainability Manager, Tulip Group, Dr Taiwo Osun, assured that Tulip Cocoa remains committed to sustainable cocoa production and full compliance to the EUDR by aligning its operations with the global best practices to protect forests and biodiversity.

“We are strengthening traceability systems to ensure transferring supply chains from farm to export in partnership with governments and agencies that are also working together for the same purpose. Our sustainability programme focuses on farmers’ empowerment, improving livelihoods through training, fair trade practices, and climate-smart agriculture”, he said.

Also, the cocoa farmer associations said the EUDR Compliance framework creates opportunity to penetrate the EU market and also protect and preserve the forest, and also the compliance will boost their cocoa trade as more value will be added to their production.