Davido, Mr Eazi’s dreamy destination weddings at a glance

By Benjamin. Njoku

Nigerian celebrities have been known to pull out all the stops when it comes to their weddings, often choosing dreamy destination weddings that blend luxury, tradition, and modern elegance.

The latest of these extravagant celebrations was witnessed last weekend when Davido and Chioma tied the knot in Miami, while another Nigerian superstar Mr Eazi and billionaire daughter/actress, Temi Otedola stormed Iceland for their private wedding. The two fairy tale weddings broke the internet with glamorous photos from the colourful weddings trending like never before alongside heartfelt messages from friends and fans, cementing the weddings as a carnival of sorts.

Davido and Chioma

Davido and Chioma’s dreamy destination wedding was more loud and crowd-pulling. Like their traditional wedding at Harbour Point in Victoria Island, Lagos, the beautiful city of Miami was showcased with a spectacular display of wealth, love, and celebrity power.

The city temporarily stood still for the Nigerian superstar and his wife as they walked down the aisle with candour. Ahead of the D-Day, Davido had shared stunning pictures of their wedding outfits taken from a recent photoshoot on his social media handles to whet the appetite of his teeming fans scattered all over the world. The wedding pictures were not only proof but also a definite fairy tale in pastel shades with the groom and the bride stepping into Sabyasachi attires for their D-Day.

For many, Davido and Chioma’s choice of Miami as their wedding destination could be associated with the quest to avoid paparazzi and gatecrashers from getting a sneak peek into their private ceremony. And it paid off, as the ceremony was not only described as one of the most extravagant African celebrity weddings in recent memory but also lived up to its billing, attracting some of the bigwigs in African entertainment, politicians, and business moguls with guests who arrived in Miami in jaw-dropping style.

Despite a hush-hush ceremony, Davido and Chioma didn’t leave any stone unturned to give their wedding the global attention and importance that it deserved. With about 23 private jets said to have landed at Miami’s private airport, onlookers were left to speculate whether an African summit was going on in Florida. And Davido, being in a happy mood, was all smiles throughout the event, as he was busy jumping all over the love of his life, thanking Chioma for quenching his thirst for true love. It was a celebration of love and intimacy and the Miami outing was one to remember for a long time.

Watching the videos online, it was like a cultural affair. The lavish party didn’t end after the elaborate ceremony. Davido and Chioma were ushered into the hall for the second time, with D’banj performing his hit song, “Fall in Love.” There were also performances from the likes of Adekunle Gold, Joeboy, and Davido himself. But the highpoint of the event was Davido’s gift of a $300,000 Richard Mille watch to Chioma in appreciation of the special place she occupies in his heart.

As the ‘Assurance’ hitmaker puts it, over a million US dollars went into the organization of the occasion. Davido, known for his chart-topping hits and global influence, and Chioma, a chef and social media personality, have been together for years amidst public scrutiny and challenges. Their love story finally culminated in a lavish ceremony that reflected their shared journey and status.

In all, their destination wedding was an example of how grand and fairy tale weddings can be

Mr Eazi and Temi Otefola

All along, popular singer Oluwatosin Ajibade, also known as Mr Eazi, and Temi Otedola, daughter of billionaire businessman Femi Otedola, have been private about their relationship. So, it was not surprising to their fans and admirers when they got to know about their super-secretive wedding in Iceland, last weekend after pictures from the ceremony started trending on social media. The couple got engaged in April 2022 in London, after the actress shared a 38-second proposal video on Instagram. Their wedding was a very private affair, with only immediate family and friends in attendance. They both took their wedding vows in a romantic manner at Hallgrímskirkja Church, an iconic church in Iceland. The wedding venue was beautifully decorated with flowers and closed to the public to host the intimate event.

Skitmaker and actor Broda Shaggi broke the news when he posted clips from the wedding on his Instagram Story, showing himself with Mr Eazi and Africa’s richest man, Aliko Dangote. In attendance also were the bride’s sister, Florence Otedola a.k.a. DJ Cuppy, and their mother.