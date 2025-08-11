Davido gifts wife Chioma $300,000 Richard Mille diamond watch

Afrobeat star David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido, has gifted his wife, Chioma, a diamond-encrusted Richard Mille wristwatch worth $300,000 during their white wedding in Miami, United States, on Sunday.

The extravagant timepiece marks the second Richard Mille watch Davido has presented to Chioma, following a similar gift paired with Birkin bags for her birthday in 2023.

Their Miami ceremony comes after the couple’s traditional wedding in Lagos in June 2024 and their court wedding in March 2023.

Pictures and videos from the lavish event have flooded social media, stirring excitement among fans.

Vanguard News