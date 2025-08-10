Davido cares a lot about my dreams – Chioma

Chioma Adeleke, wife of Afrobeats superstar David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido, has opened up about the singer’s consistent support for her ambitions.

In an interview with Noire TV, which began trending on Saturday, Chioma — widely known as Chef Chi — spoke candidly about how intentional Davido has been about her personal growth.

The couple, who celebrated their traditional wedding in Lagos in June 2024 after a private court ceremony in March 2023, are now preparing for their grand white wedding in Miami, United States.

Davido had earlier revealed that the upcoming celebration would be nothing short of extravagant, with more than $3.7 million already spent on preparations.

“David cares a lot about my dreams. I’ve faced a lot of challenges over time, but he would always ask me, ‘Chi, apart from all of this, what do you actually want to do?’ Then we would have plans and have stuff coming out in the next few months. He really cares about my personal dreams,” she said.

Davido and Chioma’s love story began during their university days.

Vanguard News