David Mark, Peter Obi meet at burial of Judge who quashed Obi’s impeachment

*The late Anambra CJ rose above arbitrariness – Obi

By Vincent Ujumadu

The African Democratic Congress, ADC, in Anambra State, mobilised effectively for the visit of the national chairman of the party, Senator David Mark, as he attended the burial of Justice Emmanuel Nri Ezedi, former Chief Judge of the state, who quashed the impeachment of former Governor Peter Obi by the state House of Assembly.

Obi, as well as the governor of the state, Professor Chukwuma Soludo, legal luminaries and politicians from within and outside the country, were present at the burial service presided over by the Archbishop on the Niger and Anglican Bishop of Awka, Most Reverend Alexander Ibezim, at St James Church, Nri, Anaocha local government area.

Hundreds of ADC supporters, waving the party’s flag, received Mark at the Chinua Achebe Airport from where the motorcade drove to Nri for the burial. They were led by the ADC governorship candidate for the November 8 election, Mr. John Nwosu, his running mate, Chief Ndubuisi Nwobu and other party officials.

It was not clear if the meeting of Mark and Obi at the airport was a coincidence, but both drove in separate cars to the venue of the burial.

ADC supporters were, however, excited to see the two political giants together, with some speculating that it was an indication that they would work together in the ADC coalition.

Mark did not speak at the ceremony, but Obi, who reacted on his official X handle, narrated how the judge rose above arbitrariness to reaffirm justice and fairness by returning him to his seat.

“I remember vividly the period of my impeachment. At that critical moment, even without any personal acquaintance with me, Justice Nri Ezedi courageously rose above sentiment and external pressure. His judgement was not only of law over arbitrariness, but also a reaffirmation of justice in its purest form,” he wrote.

Obi described the late judge as a towering figure in the legal profession and one of the finest jurists of his generation.

According to him, without any personal acquaintance, the late Justice courageously rose above sentiment and external pressure and delivered a ground-breaking judgment.

In his sermon, Archbishop Ibezim reminded the congregation that death is waiting for everyone, irrespective of their status, noting that it is only what one did during their lifetime that they would be remembered for.

He said that Justice Nri Ezedi practised law courageously, recalling many landmark judgments he delivered as a jurist.

Vanguard News Nigeria