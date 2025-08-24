Data center firm expands in West Africa with third Lagos data center

By Juliet Umeh

Digital Realty, one of the leading providers of carrier- and cloud-neutral data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions, has unveiled its third data center in Lagos, Nigeria.

The new facility, LKK2, launched at the weekend, marks a major milestone in the company’s mission to expand digital infrastructure in West Africa and accelerate the region’s connectivity to global networks.

Managing Director of Digital Realty Nigeria, Engr. Ikechukwu Nnamani, described the launch as a significant step in supporting digital transformation across Africa.

He explained: “The LKK2 data center, located in Lekki, delivers nearly 2MW of installed IT capacity across 13,000 square feet of data hall space. The facility is directly interconnected with LKK1, which hosts the 2Africa subsea cable landing station.

“As one of the world’s largest subsea cable systems, 2Africa will provide high-speed, low-latency connections linking more than 46 landing points across 33 countries in Africa, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia.”

Through ServiceFabric, Digital Realty’s global interconnection platform, LKK2 seamlessly connects with LOS1, home to West Africa’s largest internet exchange point, and LOS2 on Victoria Island.

“This integration provides resilience, redundancy, and scalability, enabling hyperscale operators, enterprises, and cloud providers to scale in one of Africa’s fastest-growing digital economies,” he added.

Nnamani also emphasized Digital Realty’s long-term commitment: “We remain dedicated to delivering secure, future-ready infrastructure to power both local and global enterprises.”

He acknowledged the challenges of the Lekki development, noting that the site initially lacked basic infrastructure such as roads, public power, and fiber ducts, while its proximity to the Atlantic Ocean posed flood risks.

“To overcome these, we invested in a 4.2-kilometer paved access road, a dedicated 33kVA power line from Ajah substation, multiple fiber routes to Victoria Island, and a flood defense wall designed to withstand sea level rise for over two centuries.

“These efforts have since transformed the Lekki corridor into an investment hotspot, attracting new estates, businesses, and energy projects,” he said.

Also speaking, Director of Network Investments at Meta, Ben Ryall, highlighted the broader impact of the project.

He said: “Digital infrastructure is the cornerstone of Africa’s digital transformation. Investments like the LKK2 data center and the 2Africa subsea cable are critical to unlocking opportunities, fueling innovation, and ensuring billions of people can benefit from faster, more reliable internet access.”

With more than 300 facilities across 25 countries, Digital Realty continues to provide the secure meeting place where companies, technologies, and data converge, helping Africa embrace cloud, AI, and digital services for inclusive growth.