Dangote Refinery takes delivery of over 2,000 CNG trucks for fuel distribution

By Udeme Akpan

THE Dangote Petroleum Refinery has taken delivery of more than 2,000 Compressed Natural gas, CNG trucks and ready for nationwide distribution of petroleum products to end-users.

Checks by Vanguard indicated that more deliveries would be received in the coming days to enable the 650,000 barrels per day, bpd plant increase its fleets to 4,000 CNG trucks planned for the programme.

The checks also confirmed that the nationwide rollout, targeted at enhancing supply and lower prices would still take off on August 15, 2025, despite sentiments expressed by some stakeholders.

The Refinery has invested over N720 billion to implement its landmark initiative of deploying the trucks for the distribution of petroleum products, expected to save Nigerians over N1.7 trillion annually.

According to the refinery, the bold step will see the privately-owned refinery absorb over N1.07 trillion annually in fuel distribution costs.

The initiative is also poised to significantly benefit over 42 million Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) by reducing energy costs and enhancing profitability.

The initiative, which eliminates transportation costs for fuel marketers and large-scale consumers, is expected to help reduce pump prices and inflation. From 15 August, Dangote will begin the direct delivery of petrol and diesel to filling stations, industrial facilities, and other high-volume consumers.

It also aims to meet Nigeria’s daily consumption of 65 million litres of refined petroleum products. This includes 45 million litres of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS), 15 million litres of diesel, and 5 million litres of aviation fuel.