Dangote Cement pledges full support for Phyna’s sister after truck accident

Dangote Cement Plc has pledged full support for Ruth Otabor, sister of Big Brother Naija Season 7 winner Phyna, who was involved in a serious accident with one of the company’s cement trucks in Auchi, Edo State.

The tragic incident occurred on Wednesday, just six days after Ms Otabor graduated from Auchi Polytechnic.

According to an eyewitness account shared by Phyna, the heavy-duty truck ran over her sister’s leg before a bystander managed to chase it down and stop it.

It remains unclear whether Ms Otabor was in a vehicle or standing by the roadside when the accident happened.

The reality TV star raised the alarm on Instagram, expressing outrage over the handling of the case.

Ms Otabor’s injuries were severe, leading to the amputation of her leg. Witnesses said the truck driver attempted to flee but was apprehended.

In a statement released on Thursday via its official X account, the Dangote Group confirmed the incident and stated that senior officials from Dangote Cement Plc, alongside the company’s insurers, had visited

the victim and her family at Irrua Specialist Teaching Hospital.

“Following the recent road accident in Auchi, Edo State, involving one of our trucks, which sadly resulted in injury to Mrs. Ruth Otabor, senior officials from Dangote Cement Plc, together with our Insurance team, promptly visited the scene, engaged with law enforcement authorities, and visited the victim and her family at Irrua Specialist Teaching Hospital, Edo State.

“This action reflects our unwavering commitment to the well-being of those affected. We are ensuring full support for Mrs. Otabor, including comprehensive medical care and appropriate compensation, in line with Dangote Group’s welfare policy.

“Our thoughts remain with Ruth Otabor and her loved ones, and we wish her a full and speedy recovery,” the statement read.

