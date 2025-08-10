Danboskid, Ibifubra become first housemates to be evicted from BBNaija 10

The Big Brother Naija Season 10 journey came to an early end for two housemates on Sunday night, as Danboskid and Ibifubara became the first to be evicted from the popular reality TV show.

Danboskid was the first to be shown the door during the live eviction show, marking the season’s first major exit.

Moments later, host Ebuka Obi-Uchendu announced Ibifubara as the second housemate to leave, sending shockwaves among some viewers who had been rooting for her to stay.

Their departure comes after two weeks of intense drama, strategic alliances, and fierce competition in the BBNaija house.

The eviction also means that 27 contestants remain in the running for the N150million grand prize, keeping the stakes high and the competition fierce.

Fans took to social media to share mixed reactions, with some expressing surprise over the early exits, while others felt the results were a reflection of the duo’s gameplay and public perception.

BBNaija Season 10 continues with housemates pushing their limits and pulling out strategies to secure their place in the weeks ahead.

Vanguard News