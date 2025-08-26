Dafinone hails Oborevwori, Deltans at 34th anniversary

Dafinone

By Paul Olayemi

Senator Ede Dafinone, representing Delta Central Senatorial District, has congratulated Governor Sheriff Oborevwori and the people of Delta State on the occasion of the state’s 34th anniversary.

In a goodwill message, the lawmaker described the anniversary as not only a moment of celebration but also an opportunity for reflection on the state’s collective journey since its creation in 1991. He noted that Delta had recorded remarkable progress in peace, unity, and development over the years.

Senator Dafinone commended Governor Oborevwori for what he called his dedication and commitment to advancing the state through his “Renewed Hope for More” agenda. He urged Deltans to remain positive and continue to support the governor’s people-oriented programmes and projects for the greater good of all.

His statement reads: “This anniversary is not only a moment of celebration but also of reflection on our collective journey as a people since 1991. Delta State has recorded remarkable progress in peace, unity, and development, and I firmly believe that our best years are still ahead.

“I commend Governor Oborevwori for his dedication and commitment to the advancement of our state through his Renewed Hope for More Agenda. I urge all Deltans to remain positive and continue to support the Governor in delivering on his people-oriented programmes and projects for the greater good of all.

“As a people, we must sustain the values of unity, resilience, and mutual respect that bind us together. By working collectively, we can build a stronger, more prosperous Delta State where opportunities abound for every citizen.

“On this auspicious occasion, I once again extend my warmest congratulations to all Deltans, both at home and in the diaspora. Together, let us remain steadfast in our shared vision of a Delta State anchored on justice, unity, peace, and sustainable development.”