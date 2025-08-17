Dafinone consoles APC National Chairman over mother’s death

By Paul Olayemi

Senator representing Delta Central Senatorial District, Senator Ede Dafinone has extended condolences to the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Professor Nentawe Yilwatda, following the death of his mother, Mama Lydia Yilwatda.

In a statement on Tuesday, Dafinone said the passing of Mama Lydia is a great loss not only to the Yilwatda family but also to the wider community touched by her “kindness, faith, and selfless service.”

The lawmaker described the late matriarch as a devoted Christian who, alongside her late husband, Reverend Toma Goshewe Yilwatda, dedicated her life to the work of the Church of Christ in Nations (COCIN). “Her unwavering faith and steadfast commitment to Christian values remain a shining example for generations to come,” he noted.

The statement reads: “On behalf of the good people of Delta Central Senatorial District, I, Senator Ede Dafinone, extend my heartfelt condolences to the National Chairman of our great party, the All Progressives Congress (APC), Professor Nentawe Yilwatda, on the passing of his beloved mother, Mama Lydia Yilwatda. This loss is deeply felt, not only by the Yilwatda family, but by all who were touched by her kindness, faith, and selfless service.

“Mama Lydia Yilwatda lived a fulfilled life in the service of God and humanity. Alongside her late husband, Reverend Toma Goshewe Yilwatda, she worked tirelessly in the Church of Christ in Nations (COCIN), devoting her time, energy, and gifts to the propagation of the gospel. Her unwavering faith and steadfast commitment to Christian values remain a shining example for generations to come.

“At a time like this, I encourage Professor Yilwatda and his family to find comfort in the enduring legacy Mama Lydia leaves behind. Her life was one of faith, humility, and service to the Lord, and her impact will continue to be felt through the lives she touched within the church and the community.

“On behalf of my family and constituents, I pray that the Almighty God grants Professor Yilwatda and the entire Yilwatda family the fortitude to bear this great loss. May Mama Lydia’s soul rest peacefully in the bosom of the Lord.”