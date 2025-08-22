Cybercrime War: EFCC, Immigration deport 51 more convicted foreign fraudsters

EFCC Chairman, Ola Olukoyede

Nigeria has intensified its crackdown on transnational cybercrime syndicates, with the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) and the Nigerian Immigration Service (NIS) on Thursday deporting 51 foreign nationals convicted of cyber-terrorism and internet fraud.

The latest deportees include 50 Chinese nationals and one Tunisian, raising the total number of foreign convicts repatriated to 102 since the operation began on August 15, 2025.

The mass deportations follow a major sting operation in Lagos where 192 foreign nationals were arrested after actionable intelligence exposed one of the largest foreign-led cybercrime rings operating in the country.

“This is only the beginning,” a senior EFCC official told Vanguard. “Nigeria will not be a safe haven for international fraudsters. More deportations will follow in the coming days.”

Investigators revealed that the syndicate specialized in large-scale internet fraud, money laundering, and cyber-terrorism activities that drained billions from unsuspecting victims worldwide while using Nigeria as a base of operations.

The EFCC and Immigration stressed that the joint operation is part of ongoing efforts to dismantle international criminal networks and safeguard Nigeria’s digital and financial space.

Security analysts say the crackdown sends a strong warning to foreign nationals exploiting weak systems in Nigeria to carry out cybercrime.