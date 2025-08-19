CVR: We must produce over 200,000 votes – Adedapo tasks constituents

By Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

As the INEC commences Continuous Voter Registration (CVR) across the country, a House of Representatives aspirant for Ayedire/Iwo/Ola Oluwa federal constituency under the platform of the All Progressives Congress, Engr. Ademola Adedapo has called constituents to actively participate in the exercise.

The Iwo-born politician, in a statement on Tuesday, urged his constituents to troop out massively for the exercise, noting that it is their right to be registered.

According to him, he is hoping that Iwoland will accumulate at least 250,000 Permanent Voter Cards, adding that the town will give nothing less than 100,000 votes during the August 8, 2026 gubernatorial election.

He said, “As the Continuous Voter Registration of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) commences today, I want to use this opportunity to urge the people of AYIWOLA to seize the opportunity and go out to register.

“Our federal constituency is none for turning up during elections, and as we’ve done in the past, we will also let our voice be heard during the forthcoming elections.

“However, we must increase our number of votes, and the only way to do that is by participating in the Continued Voter Exercise. A lot of our people who are not up to 18 years during the last exercise are now eligible, and we must seize this opportunity.

“We must reward the good gesture of Mr President starting from next year’s gubernatorial election, and I am sure AYIWOLA people will go out massively to get registered and Iwo will give nothing less than 100,000 votes to the APC, and the journey starts now.

“If we want a better leadership to rescue us from the PDP shambles we are currently facing in the state, we must take the bull by the horn and participate in the electoral processes through legal means.”