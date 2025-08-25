CVR: INEC records 1.37m online pre-registrations in one week

By Omeiza Ajayi

ABUJA: The Independent National Electoral Commission INEC on Monday said over 1.37 million Nigerians have completed online pre-registration of voters within the first week of the ongoing Continuous Voter Registration CVR exercise.

According to the Commission, the online registration portal, which opened on Monday, August 18, 2025, recorded 1,379,342 applications by Sunday, August 24.

INEC’s National Commissioner and Chairman of its Information and Voter Education Committee, Sam Olumekun, disclosed this in a statement, providing a breakdown of registrations by state, gender, age, occupation and disability.

Figures show that 661,846 (47.96%) of the registrants are male, while 717,856 (52.04%) are female. Young people aged 18 to 34 account for the majority with 860,286 (62.37%). Students make up 374,534 (27.15%) of the total, while 27,089 (1.96%) are persons with disabilities. Full details of the statistics have been published on INEC’s official website and social media handles.

Meanwhile, physical registration began nationwide today at INEC’s 811 state and local government offices across the country.

The Commission explained that the in-person exercise will cater to Nigerians who prefer to register directly at centres, as well as those who had earlier started the process online and need to complete it.

INEC stressed that the exercise is strictly for citizens who are at least 18 years old and not already registered, warning that double or multiple registrations are illegal.

However, it clarified that voters can process transfers across states or within the Federal Capital Territory, as well as replace lost or damaged Permanent Voter Cards PVCs.

The CVR exercise is scheduled to run for one year, ending on August 30, 2026.

INEC urged eligible Nigerians not to delay their registration until the final weeks, noting that past experiences have shown that late rush often overwhelms registration centres and leads to calls for deadline extensions.