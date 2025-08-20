CVR: AMAC YPP candidate, Madaki, rallies residents, warns against PVCs sales

By Omeiza Ajayi

ABUJA: Following the commencement of the Continuous Voter Registration CVR by the Independent National Electoral Commission INEC, chairmanship hopeful for Abuja Municipal Area Council AMAC under the Young Progressive Party YPP, Hon. Robert Madaki, has urged eligible voters to take full advantage of the exercise and obtain their Permanent Voter Cards PVCs.

Describing the February 2026 Abuja councils election as a “watershed moment in our polity,” Madaki stressed that the destiny of AMAC lies in the hands of its residents.

AMAC is Abuja’s most cosmopolitan Council, serving as host to the seat of power and other very important local and international agencies.

According to him, the PVC remains the most potent instrument through which citizens can determine the quality of leadership in the council.

“Your PVC is not just a card, it is your voice, your power and your right to demand good governance,” he said, warning that AMAC, as a sensitive metropolitan area, “cannot afford to be piloted by mediocrity.”

The YPP candidate also cautioned residents against selling their votes, noting that such an act robs them of the moral right to demand accountability.

“When you sell your vote, you sell your right to better schools, safer communities, cleaner streets and economic opportunities. AMAC deserves more, and the people must not trade their future for temporary gains,” he warned.

Madaki explained that his ambition to lead AMAC is anchored on his conviction that “it is the turn of the people.”

He encouraged residents to mobilise friends, family and neighbours to register and collect their PVCs, assuring that their collective actions would reshape the council’s future.