CVR: ADC urges Nigerians to register, collect PVCs

The African Democratic Congress (ADC) has called on Nigerians to take advantage of the ongoing nationwide Continuous Voter Registration (CVR) exercise to strengthen their participation in the country’s democratic process.

Speaking after the State Executive Council (SEC) meeting in Gombe on Friday, the party’s state chairman, Mr. Danladi Yau, stressed that obtaining a Permanent Voter Card (PVC) was not only a civic duty but also a vital tool for citizens to shape the country’s political future.

“Part of our civic responsibility as Nigerians is to get our PVCs and use them to make democratic decisions that will drive the change we desire,” Yau said.

He particularly urged young people who recently turned 18 to take part in the exercise.

Addressing reports of a faction within the ADC in Gombe, Yau maintained that he remained the only legitimate chairman of the party in the state, duly recognised by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC). He said the former chairman’s tenure had expired in 2019 and that he was formally expelled from the party in 2022.

Yau reaffirmed his loyalty to the David Mark-led national leadership of the ADC and disclosed that plans were underway to register new members across all 114 wards of the state, as part of efforts to build a stronger opposition to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) ahead of the 2027 elections. (NAN)