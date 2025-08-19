Customs seize drugs worth N690m in Katsina

The Katsina Command of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) has seized illicit drugs valued at approximately N690 million, intercepting two vehicles conveying the exhibits.

The NCS Controller in the state, Mr Idriss Abba-Aji, disclosed this in Katsina on Tuesday, while briefing journalists on the arrest and seizures.

According to him, operatives seized 14 cartons of Tramadol valued at N650 million and Fragbaline capsules worth N28 million, hidden in two different vehicles.

He explained that the seizures were made within two weeks, adding that cannabis sativa worth about N15 million was also confiscated by the operatives.

“Recently, we noticed that our borders are used for drug smuggling. Vehicles are cleverly used to confuse security personnel encountering them.

“You may think such vehicles are conveying dignitaries. The public must understand that during our operations, we stop all available vehicles to ensure checks.

“People complain about customs disturbing commuters. Drug traffickers will never use lorries or open vehicles. They conceal drugs inside vehicles designed to appear ordinary,” the Controller said.

He stressed that operatives cannot detect such concealments without stopping and conducting a search. According to him, luck favoured them in confiscating two vehicles on different occasions.

Abba-Aji noted that each vehicle conveyed large quantities of illicit drugs, suspected to be distributed within Katsina and neighbouring states if not intercepted.

“Recently, at one of our borders, we seized illicit drugs, mainly Tramadol, in 14 cartons worth about N650 million.

“This is the largest seizure of its kind in the command,” Abba-Aji revealed.

He maintained that drug abuse fuels banditry in the region. To help curb the menace, the command has intensified its enforcement operations.

According to him, one suspect was arrested alongside one of the vehicles but was later released on administrative bail.

Vanguard News