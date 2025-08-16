Customs revenue rises by 63%, hits N89.2bn at KLT

Customs officers

By Godwin Oritse

The Kirikiri Lighter Terminal (KLT) Command of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), weekend, announced that the command generated N89.2billion from January-June 2025 against N54.8billion generated in the first half of 2024.

Speaking during the presentation of the operational report of the Command for the first half of the year, the Customs Area Controller, KLT, Eghosa Edelduok, said the 2025 half-year report represented a 63 per cent growth, demonstrating the Command’s enhanced operational efficiency and improved compliance levels.

According to Compt. Edelduok, the command collected the huge sum through focused reforms, targeted enforcement activities, and practical strategies to boost compliance.

She noted that these measures produced clear results and strengthened the Command’s ability to deliver on its mandate.

Comptroller Edelduok said, “During the period under review, the Command recorded a total revenue collection of N89.2billion. This figure represents a substantial increase compared to the corresponding period in 2024, which stood at N54.81billion.

“The difference of N34.4billion reflects a 63 per cent growth, demonstrating the Command’s enhanced operational efficiency and improved compliance levels.”

Speaking on anti-smuggling operations, Comptroller Edelduok reported that the Command maintained a posture of alertness, discipline, and zero tolerance for infractions.

She revealed that the enforcement team intercepted two forty-foot containers, identified as HLBU 1067338 and HLBU 2239792, both loaded with expired pharmaceutical products, with a cumulative Duty Paid Value (DPV) of N130million.

“The items contravened the provisions of the Nigeria Customs Service Act 2023 and other import laws. The Command has handed them over to the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) for necessary action.

“The command’s commitment to applying the law without compromise to protect public health and uphold the principles of transparency, accountability, and professionalism in all aspects of its operations.”

She assured that the Command would continue to engage constructively with stakeholders through open communication, inter-agency cooperation, and compliance-driven facilitation.

Comptroller Edelduok expressed sincere appreciation to all stakeholders and partner agencies for their continued cooperation and support.

She described their contributions as critical to the effective delivery of the Command’s mandate and the advancement of the national economy.

Edelduok that the KLT Command remained dedicated to the diligent discharge of its statutory responsibilities in alignment with the broader goals of national security, economic growth, and service excellence.