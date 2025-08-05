Customs orders automation of excise commands via B’Odogwu platform

By Dickson Omobola

Nigeria Customs Service, NCS, has directed Excise Commands, including the Lagos Industrial Area Command, to adopt the B’Odogwu digital platform to ensure real-time reporting, reduce human interface and achieve paperless transactions.

B’Odogwu platform is a newly introduced digital trade facilitation and integration system developed by the NCS to streamline and harmonise the country’s international trade processes.

Customs Area Controller, Comptroller Sarah Wadinda, issued the directive during a virtual stakeholders’ meeting with unit heads at the Lagos Industrial Area Command Conference Hall.

Lagos Industrial Area Command’s Public Relations Officer, Superintendent of Customs, Juliana Tomo, who made the details of the meeting known in a statement, said the demand was in compliance with the Deputy Comptroller of Customs in charge of Excise Free Trade Zone and Industrial Incentives’ call for the automation of all excise processes.

The statement reads: “The Zoom sensitisation was to educate stakeholders on the processes of the B’Odogwu for more efficient excise operations of the NCS. The NCS in her trade facilitation mission has mandated Excise Command such as the Lagos Industrial Area Command to key into the automation process for a less human interface and paperless transaction for a real time reports.

“The CGC and the entire management of the NCS are currently working towards Excise stakeholders conforming to Section 205 (b) of the Nigeria Customs Service Act (NCSA) 2023, by ‘providing computers/laptops with adequate internet facility in the office of the Resident Excise Officers’ for the automation process.

“The stakeholders described the mandatory zoom sensitization meeting on B’Odogwu as timely and would enhance excise performance for economic growth for the nation. The stakeholders in their reaction also requested the DCG in charge of Information and Communications Technology, ICT, department to avail them with the new process manuals for ease of understanding and efficient excise operations.”