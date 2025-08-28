Customs intercepts N48.5m cannabis, N220m contraband in Kaduna

The Federal Operations Unit (FOU) Zone ‘B’ of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), Kaduna, said it intercepted 185 blocks of Cannabis Sativa valued at N48.5 million.

This is contained in a statement issued on Thursday in Kaduna by Chief Superintendent of Customs Saidu Nuruddeen, Public Relations Officer of the unit, on behalf of the Comptroller.

Nuruddeen said the seizure, together with other contraband worth N220.4 million recovered in separate operations, was made on Aug. 21 at about 3:30 a.m.

“Acting on intelligence, operatives stopped a vehicle along the Zaria flyover on the Kaduna–Zaria Expressway, and intercepted the contraband.”

He explained that a male suspect was arrested after nine sacks containing 185 compressed blocks of Cannabis Sativa, weighing 89.6kg, were discovered in the vehicle.

“The seized substance has an estimated duty paid value (DPV) of N48,562,500.

“Both the suspect and the exhibits have been handed over to operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency for further investigation and prosecution in line with the spirit of inter-agency collaboration,” he said.

The spokesperson added that in a separate operation, officers of the unit also intercepted three vehicles conveying smuggled items.

According to him, the seizures include 456 bags of 50kg foreign parboiled rice, 8,100 litres of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS), 178 bales of second-hand clothes, 225 cartons of spaghetti, 107 used tyres and 37 pieces of electric shockers (tasers).

He said the total duty paid value of the contraband stood at N220,457,336.48.

The Comptroller of the unit, Mr Aliyu Alkali, commended the Comptroller-General of Customs, Mr Bashir Adewale Adeniyi, for his continuous support and guidance.

Alkali reiterated the commitment of the unit to sustaining the fight against smuggling, illegal trade, and the inflow of uncustomed goods into the country.

He stressed that the seizures were part of ongoing efforts by the service to protect the nation’s economy and safeguard national security. (NAN)