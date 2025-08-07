CUPP condemns Sowore’s arrest, describes it as abuse of power

Omoyele Sowore

By John Alechenu, Abuja

The Coalition of United Political Parties (CUPP) has condemned the arrest of activist and politician Omoyele Sowore by the Nigerian Police, describing it as a blatant abuse of power and a violation of constitutional rights.

In a statement issued in Abuja on Thursday, the National Secretary of the CUPP, Chief Peter Ameh, said the arrest contravenes Section 39 of the Nigerian Constitution, which guarantees freedom of expression and the right to hold and share opinions without interference.

“We strongly condemn the arrest of Omoyele Sowore by the Nigerian Police. This action flouts constitutional provisions on free expression and reflects a disturbing misuse of police power,” Ameh stated.

He noted that turning a security institution meant to protect citizens into an alleged tool of oppression was unacceptable.

“This arrest is not only unjust but a blatant abuse of power and an affront to the principles of justice and accountability enshrined in the constitution,” he added.

The CUPP further demanded clarity on the grounds of Sowore’s detention and criticized the denial of bail.

“Denying him bail is indefensible and further exposes the misuse of authority to silence dissent. We demand his immediate and unconditional release. If there is a legitimate case against him, due process must be followed, and he should be charged to court without delay.”

Chief Ameh also raised concerns over rapid promotions within the police hierarchy, calling for transparency.

“The rapid promotion of an individual to the rank of Assistant Commissioner of Police in just 10 years raises questions about favoritism and systemic flaws. A public inquiry is needed to ensure fairness in the promotion process.”

The CUPP concluded by urging all Nigerians to speak out against the intimidation of citizens and called on the police to uphold the rule of law.

“Using the police to intimidate and suppress citizens must be condemned. Accountability is a collective responsibility, and the Nigerian Police must cease being an instrument of oppression.”