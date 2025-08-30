Cunha drops out of Brazil squad after injury with Man Utd

Manchester United’s Brazilian striker #10 Matheus Cunha (floor) gets attention on field before going off injured during the English Premier League football match between Manchester United and Burnley at Old Trafford in Manchester, north west England, on August 30, 2025. (Photo by Oli SCARFF / AFP)

Matheus Cunha has dropped out of the Brazil squad to face Chile and Bolivia in World Cup qualifiers after suffering an injury with Manchester United on Saturday.

“Following discussions between the medical departments of Manchester United and the national team, striker Matheus Cunha has been ruled out due to a muscle injury sustained in the Premier League match against Burnley,” said the Brazilian football federation in a statement.

Cunha, 26, who arrived in Manchester this summer from Wolves, was taken off in the 28th minute of the Red Devils’ 3-2 win at Old Trafford.

Brazil coach Carlo Ancelotti responded by calling up winger Samuel Lino, who joined Brazilian club Flamengo from Atletico Madrid in July.

Cunha is the fourth player from Ancelotti’s initial squad announced on Monday to be ruled out through injury, following Joelinton of Newcastle, Alex Sandro of Flamengo and Vanderson of Monaco.

After a tricky start to their campaign, Brazil are third in the 10-team South American group and have ensured qualification for next year’s World Cup.

In the last two rounds they will face Chile, the only team already eliminated, at the Maracana in Rio de Janeiro on September 4, before travelling to Bolivia, who could also be eliminated by then, five days later, at altitude in El Alto.