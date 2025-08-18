Culture, tourism will boost Nigeria-China ties —Minister

By Favour Ulebor & Favour Jileni, Abuja

The Federal Government says culture and tourism will play a key role in boosting Nigeria-China relations.

The Permanent Secretary of the Federal Ministry of Art, Culture, Tourism and the Creative Economy, Mr Mukhtar Muhammad, said this at the 2025 China-Nigeria Culture and Tourism Festival on Saturday in Abuja.

He described the event as a platform for cultural diplomacy, creative exchange, and mutual understanding between both nations.

He emphasized that culture and tourism are not just matters of heritage but also powerful drivers of economic transformation.

Muhammad noted that Nigeria’s rich cultural diversity; more than 250 ethnic groups and a growing creative economy, makes it a beacon of cultural wealth on the continent.

He added that China, with its millennia-old civilization and global influence in arts and philosophy, offers important lessons and opportunities for collaboration.

He said, “Our Ministry recognizes that culture and tourism are vehicles of identity and heritage, but equally, they generate growth, jobs, and social cohesion. This is why we supported this event; to showcase the immense potential of the creative economy, from African fashion designs to traditional Chinese artistry, while opening new opportunities for investment and cross-cultural partnerships.

“The Federal Ministry is committed to leveraging the power of culture and tourism as catalysts for sustainable development.

“The tourism sector, in particular, holds immense potential for job creation, foreign exchange earnings, and promoting our national identity.”

He further disclosed that the Ministry plans to expand cooperation with China in areas such as cultural heritage preservation, creative industry development, and tourism promotion.

Reaffirming the Ministry’s support for initiatives that connect people across borders, he concluded: “Cultural exchange is not merely entertainment; it is about building bridges of understanding, fostering respect, and creating opportunities for economic prosperity.”

On his part, the Chinese Ambassador to Nigeria, Mr Yu Dunhai, represented by his deputy, Zhou Hongyou, highlighted the deep historical roots that unite the two civilisations.

He added that cultural and tourism exchanges have grown rapidly, with more Nigerians visiting China and vice versa.

He said, “China and Nigeria are both ancient civilisations with profound historical and cultural heritage.

“From the Great Wall to the Osun-Osogbo Sacred Grove, from Mount Tai to Zuma Rock, our world-class cultural and natural landmarks have become vital bridges connecting our peoples and deepening our friendship.

“As Chinese President Xi Jinping said, exchanges and mutual learning make civilizations richer and more colorful. That is exactly what today’s festival is all about,” Zhou noted.

Minister of Foreign Affairs, Mr Yusuf Tuggar, represented by Ambassador Bolaji Akinremi, also underscored the role of culture in diplomacy, saying it helps foster unity and shared respect.

He highlighted Nigeria’s rich cultural heritage, including the Argungu International Fishing Festival and the Ofala Festival, as global cultural assets comparable to China’s millennia-old traditions.

He said, “The Nigeria-China Culture and Tourism Festival offers a unique opportunity to appreciate one another’s values, traditions, and creativity.

“Our histories, languages, and heritage may differ, but cultural exchange binds people together, fosters mutual respect, and enriches our societies.”