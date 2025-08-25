Culture meets music, as Airo Uche drops Odogwu Abata video

By Juliet Ebirim

Nigerian singer and songwriter, Airo Uche is set to release the official video for his single, Odogwu Abata this Friday, August 29, 2025. The track, which has been enjoying considerable traction on airwaves across Nigeria and in parts of Africa, will now be accompanied by a visual interpretation designed to expand its reach.

Speaking ahead of the release, Airo thanked his supporters for what he described as “massive encouragement” since the single’s release. He said the video was in part a response to fans who had been requesting for a visual interpretation of the track. “This is just the beginning. I will not stop entertaining with great sound and good music.” he added.

The video which was directed by renowned filmmaker, Avalon Okpe of Tokindrumz Pictures and shot in Abiriba Enachioken, an ancient kingdom in Abia State, by Shafro Studio is scheduled for broadcast on major television stations in Nigeria and YouTube. The visuals draw heavily from southeastern Nigeria’s cultural heritage, featuring traditional cuisine, fashion styles and historic architecture. According to Airo, the project was conceived not only as a music video, but also as a cultural showcase of Igbo identity and heritage.

Airo, who hails from Abia State, began his career as a songwriter before stepping fully into performance. Over the years, he has honed a sound that fuses Afro-fusion and highlife influences with modern pop, appealing to both local and diaspora audiences. Odogwu Abata, his most prominent release so far, has been praised for its catchy rhythm and cultural depth, earning him a growing following on digital platforms and social media.