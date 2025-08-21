Culprits behind staged kidnappings deserve punishment  – Nwoko

Ned Nwoko

Sen. Ned Nwoko (APC-Delta) has urged security agencies to ensure that culprits of staged kidnapping face the full weight of the law.

Nwoko representing Delta North Senatorial District, made the call in a statement on Thursday in Abuja, while frowning at the growing trend of stage kidnapping.

He noted that making culprits face the full weight of the law would send a clear message that such deceit has no place in the Nigerian society.

According to him, he recently received a distress call from a parent whose son was said to have been kidnapped, with a viral video showing him in the forest of Aniocha North.

“I immediately mobilised the police and local vigilantes for rescue, only for investigations to reveal that the young man staged his own kidnapping.

“This is a reckless and criminal act, alien to the values of our people in Delta North, and it must not be allowed to take root.

“Staged kidnappings traumatise families, waste vital security resources, erode public trust, and trivialise the suffering of genuine victims.

“I therefore urge security agencies to ensure the culprits face the full weight of the law, to send a clear message that such deceit has no place in our society.”

He said that as senator representing Delta North, he remained committed to safeguarding communities in the constituency, supporting security agencies, and ensuring peace and trust prevail among the people.