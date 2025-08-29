CSOs celebrate Owoeye’s transformative strides at Yaba Neuro-Psychiatric Hospital

Owoeye

A Coalition of civil society groups has described as visionary, the leadership style and accomplishments of Dr. Olugbenga Owoeye, the Chief Medical Director of Yaba Neuro-Psychiatric Hospital, Lagos.

The coalition gave the commendation in a press statement jointly signed by Comrade Shuaibu Abdulkadir, National President Nigeria Youth Advocacy for Good Governance Initiative (NYAGGI) and Comrade Prince Momoh Denise, Convener, Empowerment for Unemployed Youth Initiative (EUYI) and Comrade Anwalu Mohamed of Northern Youth Congress of Nigeria (NYCON) Abuja on the 28th of August, 2025.

“We are gathered to recognize and honour a patriot who has distinguished himself through remarkable leadership, visionary reforms, and transformative changes since assumption of office.

“Under his stewardship, the Neuro-Psychiatric has undergone some transformation in its infrastructure with the renovation and provision of modern wards, consulting rooms, and laboratories that have surpassed global standards.

“Dr. Olugbenga Owoeye has also, in his short time in office, established new specialized units such as an Addiction and Rehabilitation Centre, as well as expansion and modernization works at the Child and Adolescent Mental Health Services.

“In the area of staff capacity development and welfare, there has been consistent training and professional upgrading for doctors, nurses, and allied health workers to provide excellent health care to Nigerians.

“There has also been a bold attempt at digitally transforming the way healthcare is administered in the specialist hospital. The introduction of electronic medical records and hospital management systems for efficiency and accountability is one of such achievements. These strides have restored public confidence in the hospital and elevated it into a true center of excellence in mental healthcare delivery,” the statement read.

In passing a vote of confidence in Dr. Owoeye, the Coalition commended the Federal Ministry of Health for his reappointment, “which will ensure qualitative healthcare, institutional reforms, and people-centred service delivery in line with the Renewed Hope Agenda of Mr. President.

“We therefore urge the general public to disregard the unwarranted attacks, blackmail, and misleading information being circulated against his person. Such distractions are baseless and should not derail the progress and positive transformation that Dr. Owoeye is driving in the institution.”