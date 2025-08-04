CSO urges Wike to conduct impact assessment for all projects in FCT

Wike

—Lauds Minister for road projects

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

ABUJA — The Civil Society Organization on Community Advancement and Humanitarian Empowerment Initiative (CSCHEI) has advised the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, to conduct thorough environmental impact assessments for all projects to ensure minimal harm to the ecosystem.

CSCHEI also urged the Minister to prioritize Sustainable Development Projects aimed at transforming the FCT into a global green city.

The Director-General of CSCHEI, Hon. Kunle Yusuff, gave this advice in a statement released on Monday, emphasizing that implementing projects which promote climate resilience, reduce carbon emissions, and enhance sustainable development will significantly contribute to Nigeria’s progress toward achieving the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

CSCHEI commended the Minister’s efforts in road construction and rehabilitation across the FCT.

The organization appreciates his commitment to improving infrastructure, which is crucial for the territory’s development.

According to the statement, “The Minister’s focus on road construction and rehabilitation has improved the quality of life for residents, enhanced economic growth, and increased access to essential services such as healthcare and education.”

The statement further noted that the minister’s efforts align with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda, which prioritizes infrastructure development in the FCT’s Area Councils.

“To position the FCT as a ‘Global Sustainable Green City,’ we charge the Minister to incorporate SDGs into future projects with a focus on environmental sustainability, climate change mitigation, and social development,” the statement said.

The statement added, “Conducting thorough environmental impact assessments for all projects will ensure minimal harm to the ecosystem and promote sustainable development. Implementing projects that drive climate resilience, reduce carbon emissions, and advance sustainable development will contribute significantly to Nigeria’s progress in achieving the SDGs.

“Prioritizing Social and Community Development in FCTThe statement emphasized the need for the Federal Capital Territory to prioritize social and community development for several key reasons:Investing in social development initiatives leads to improved healthcare, education, and overall quality of life for residents.

“Targeted community development programs can alleviate poverty and create economic opportunities.•Such initiatives can stimulate local economies, attract investments, and generate jobs.

“Incorporating sustainable practices helps preserve natural resources and reduce environmental degradation.•Prioritizing community development fosters social cohesion and a sense of belonging among residents, promoting a more harmonious and inclusive society.

“Effective social development initiatives can address social tensions and conflicts, contributing to stability and peace.•Utilizing data and scientific principles in decision-making ensures that development efforts are effective, efficient, and responsive to community needs.

“Data-driven approaches allow for continuous monitoring and evaluation of projects, facilitating adjustments and improvements over time.

“By leveraging data, logic, and scientific principles, FCT can develop targeted and effective strategies to drive social and community development, ultimately improving residents’ lives and fostering a more sustainable and prosperous future,” the statement concluded.

CSCHEI expressed optimism about collaborative efforts between the FCT Ministry and civil society organizations under its supervision to drive meaningful development. The organization looks forward to working with the Minister to advance sustainable development projects in the FCT.