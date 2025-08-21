CSO, Netherlands envoy urge FG on AI policy reforms

By Nnasom David

Civil society organizations and the Netherlands Embassy have called on the Federal Government to strengthen policies on artificial intelligence (AI) as part of efforts to enhance digital security and justice in Nigeria.

The call came during a two-day capacity-building workshop organised by Paradigm Initiative in collaboration with the Kingdom of the Netherlands. The workshop, themed “Prosecution in the Age of Artificial Intelligence,” is aimed at equipping prosecutors and judicial officers with the skills to handle AI-related crimes while upholding digital rights.

Robert Sonnemans, Deputy Ambassador of the Netherlands to Nigeria, emphasised the importance of timely policy action.

“Artificial Intelligence is here to stay. Governments should take it seriously and shape it to their advantage while mitigating risks,” he said.

Sonnemans noted that while AI presents risks, initiatives like this workshop help build capacity to manage emerging challenges.

Representing the Director of Public Prosecutions of the Federation, Barr. Ali Baba Rijau highlighted the dual role of prosecutors in the digital era: leveraging technology to fight crime while protecting fundamental rights.

“The future of justice is being written in digital code, and it is our responsibility to ensure it remains anchored in the rule of law,” he said.

Abdulazeez Salisu, Assistant Director of Public Prosecutions, noted that AI is not yet fully utilised in Nigeria’s judicial system, particularly in tracking security threats.

He urged the government to adopt AI-driven solutions to enhance public safety and prosecutorial efficiency.

Adesuyi Ajibade, Senior Manager at Paradigm Initiative, said the workshop is part of a broader programme, sponsored by the Netherlands Embassy, to sensitise prosecutors, judicial officers, and legislative stakeholders on digital rights and AI.

“Our goal is to keep stakeholders informed about developments in the digital space, enabling them to apply knowledge effectively in their work,” Ajibade said.