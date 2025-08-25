CSDC refutes report on alleged Brazil trip by Ojulari

Bayo Ojulari

The Strategic Communication Centre for Defense and Security (SCCDS) has responded to a recent media report that alleged the Group Chief Executive Officer of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL), Mr. Bashir Bayo Ojulari, chartered private jets for a trip to Brazil.

The report, published by an online platform, claimed that Mr. Ojulari arranged the trip two months after a separate NNPCL event in Kigali, Rwanda. It also suggested that private jets were used to convey board members and senior management staff.

However, in a press briefing held in Abuja, the National Director of SCCDS, Mr. Bonaventure Melah, stated that the claims were unfounded. He said their internal checks confirmed that Mr. Ojulari had not traveled to Brazil and had remained in Nigeria for official duties.

“Our findings indicate that Mr. Ojulari has been in Nigeria this week, attending to pressing management responsibilities in line with his mandate,” Melah stated.

He noted that while public scrutiny of public office holders is important in a democracy, information presented to the public should be verified and accurate.

Melah also called for responsible journalism and urged media practitioners to avoid the publication of reports that could mislead the public or harm reputations without substantiated evidence.

He reaffirmed SCCDS’s position that public officials should be supported in the execution of their duties, provided they remain committed to transparency and accountability.