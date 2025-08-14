Cross River to bolster health security with public, animal health bills

The Cross River State Government, through the Ministries of Health and Justice, in collaboration with the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (NCDC) and Resolve to Save Lives (RTSL), has convened a legal drafting workshop to advance the development of the Cross River State Public Health Security and Animal Health Bills.

This move is part of efforts to strengthen the state’s legislative framework for preventing, detecting, and responding to public health threats, including zoonotic diseases. The drafting process builds on lessons from Nigeria’s broader health security law reform agenda, which aims to align legal instruments with international best practices, ensure clear roles and responsibilities for public health actors, and integrate gender-responsive and inclusive provisions into health governance.

Speaking on the significance of reinforcing health security at the state level, the Director of Subnational Support at NCDC, Pharmacist Chibuzo Eneh, explained that one of the key recommendations from the Joint External Evaluation conducted in Nigeria is the need for public health security laws at the subnational level that align with the International Health Regulations (2005). He noted that many state laws remain outdated and require urgent review.

The Cross River State Public Health Security and Animal Health Bills will provide the legal foundation for a coordinated One Health approach that bridges human, animal, and environmental health. They will be informed by existing gaps identified in national and state-level assessments, including deficiencies in emergency preparedness, weaknesses in surveillance systems, inadequate gender equity considerations, and insufficient regulation of animal health.

According to the Solicitor General of the Cross River State Ministry of Justice, Barr. Anthony Effiom, a strong legal framework with clearly defined roles is essential for building a resilient and coordinated system capable of protecting citizens during health emergencies. He said the proposed laws will enhance the state’s capacity and ensure that no sector is left behind in the fight against public health threats.

The NCDC and RTSL have provided technical support to ensure that the draft bills reflect evidence-based legal standards, clearly outline roles and responsibilities, and strengthen collaboration between the public health, veterinary, and environmental sectors. RTSL’s Senior Legal and Policy Advisor, Barr. Emem Udoh, stressed that robust public health laws are critical to saving lives, enabling swift action, effective coordination, and protection of the most vulnerable during emergencies, while safeguarding economic and social stability.

The draft bills cover a range of priorities, including the creation of a legal framework for integrated surveillance, early warning, and rapid response to health emergencies; the establishment of a state public health laboratory; the strengthening of animal health regulation and monitoring to prevent zoonotic disease outbreaks; the definition of clear roles for Ministries, Departments, and Agencies in emergency preparedness and response; and the provision for sustainable financing and accountability mechanisms for health security.

Outcomes from the workshop will directly shape the final provisions of both bills, ensuring they are practical, enforceable, and aligned with state and national health security objectives. Once finalised and approved by Governor Prince Bassey Otu, the Cross River State Public Health Security Bill 2025 and the Animal Health Bill 2025 will be presented to the State House of Assembly for consideration and passage, thereby strengthening the state’s health security legal framework and governance architecture in line with reforms already adopted in Kaduna, Kano, and Jigawa States.